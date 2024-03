Golf is in "a bit of turmoil," Asian Tour boss Cho Minn Thant admitted on Saturday, but the circuit's decision to partner with upstart LIV had "worked out well" for players.

Since Saudi-backed LIV began to lure top players away from the PGA Tour in 2022 with bucket loads of cash, there has been a schism in the once cozy, traditional world of golf.

The recent defection of Masters champion Jon Rahm shook the game to its core.