If you sign him, they will come.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have overtaken the New York Yankees as the biggest draw in MLB since adding superstar Shohei Ohtani to their roster, according to data from online ticket marketplace StubHub. Dodgers home games top the sport in the cumulative dollar value of tickets sold on the resale site heading into the 2024 season.

"There is no doubt” that it's due to Ohtani’s impact, said company spokesperson Adam Budelli.