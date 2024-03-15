Yokozuna Terunofuji fell to his third straight defeat at the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament on Friday as the highly touted Onosato and Takerufuji kept their perfect records to share the lead after six days.

Terunofuji (2-4) opened with a right-handed slap to the face of No. 3 maegashira Takanosho (2-4) but to little effect, and quickly found himself on the back foot at Edion Arena Osaka. The rank-and-filer swung the body of the grand champion before driving forward and Terunofuji had no strength to stay inside the ring.

Terunofuji won his ninth Emperor's Cup at January's meet as he completed a 15-day meet for the first time since May. But the Mongolian-born yokozuna, who has long-standing knee issues as well as back pain, has been far from his best this month.