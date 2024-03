U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff, who celebrated her 20th birthday with a "straightforward" victory at Indian Wells on Wednesday, says on-court goals are her priority for the next decade.

"Tennis goals, definitely to win some more slams, and I want to medal at this Olympics or 2028," Gauff said after cruising past Elise Mertens 6-0, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals in the California desert.

"Life goals, honestly, I haven't thought that far," she said.