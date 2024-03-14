Lone yokozuna Terunofuji dropped to 2-3 with another upset loss Thursday at the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament, heightening the prospect of his withdrawal from the 15-day competition.

The injury-prone yokozuna appeared unable to generate power through his legs as he was forced out by No. 3 maegashira Oho (2-3) in the final bout of Day 5 at Edion Arena Osaka.

Oho, the 24-year-old grandson of former yokozuna Taiho, maintained the momentum from the opening clash as he hoisted the nine-time Emperor's Cup winner over the straw bales.