Harry Kewell's 10-man Yokohama F. Marinos reached the Asian Champions League semifinals after a 1-0 second-leg win over China's Shandong Taishan on Wednesday took them through 3-1 on aggregate.

The Japanese side faced a tense second half at Yokohama International Stadium when Katsuya Nagato was sent off two minutes after the break with his team only a goal ahead on aggregate.

But Anderson Lopes scored in the 75th minute to settle the nerves and take former Leeds and Liverpool forward Kewell's side into its first Champions League semifinal.