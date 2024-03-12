Novak Djokovic waited five years to return to Indian Wells but the Serb's campaign in the California desert came to a close much quicker than anyone expected after 20-year-old Luca Nardi pulled off a stunning 6-4 3-6 6-3 upset on Monday.

The world number one had not competed at the tournament since 2019 due to U.S. travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic and saw his hopes of winning a record sixth title dashed by the 123rd ranked lucky loser.

"He really didn't have anything to lose, so he played great. Deserved to win," Djokovic told reporters.