For Lotte Marines manager Masato Yoshii, going back to school provided the insight and perspective he felt he needed for the latest chapter of his long and varied baseball career.

The 58-year-old called an end to a 24-year pro career after the 2007 season, having pitched for four teams in Japan's majors, as well as Major League Baseball's New York Mets, Colorado Rockies and Montreal Expos.

All that experience, however, did not arm him with the knowledge he felt was required to be the coach he wanted to become.