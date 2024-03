Daizen Maeda marked his 100th Celtic appearance with a hat trick as the defending champion booked its place in the Scottish Cup semifinals with a 4-2 win against Livingston on Sunday.

But the morale-boosting win, which followed last weekend's league defeat by Hearts, was anything but straightforward.

Bottom of the Premiership table Livingston twice came from behind to equalize through Daniel MacKay and Tete Yengi as it pressed for the club's first win at Parkhead.