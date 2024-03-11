Plumber by day, break dancer by night, Cheung Cheuk-man was disappointed to miss out on an Olympic berth at the Paris Games, when breaking makes its Olympic debut, but the Hong Kong B-boy hopes to help develop the city's next wave of talent in the dance sport.

The 30-year-old, who is also known as "Ex," finished 52nd at the World DanceSport Federation Olympic qualification event in Hong Kong in December, and 130th globally, putting to rest his chances of performing on the biggest stage of all this summer.

But after spending the last 15 years learning to break dance, overcoming issues such as a lack of coaches, funding and formal training, Cheung is too invested in the sport to quit.