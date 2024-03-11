Trevor Bauer pitched three dominant innings against minor leaguers from the Los Angeles Dodgers, his former team, in an exhibition game Sunday, in a bid to earn himself a return to the major leagues.

Bauer, who spent last season in Japan after being suspended for a record 194 games for violating MLB's domestic violence and sexual assault policy, was on the mound for the Asian Breeze, an independent team that plays exhibition games against minor leaguers with the hope of catching the attention of scouts.

The 2020 National League Cy Young Award winner struck out four and allowed just two hits, his fastball topping out at 99 miles per hour (159 kph) in Glendale, Arizona.

"I should have the opportunity to sign with a big league team," Bauer told reporters. "I'm just asking for the league minimum, so it's not a money thing. I've served my suspension twice over. I've been cleared of everything in the legal system. If you think about it logically, there's really no reason I shouldn't have a job."

"But I don't. So, it is what it is. We'll see how it plays out," the 33-year-old right-hander continued. "I just stay ready and maybe people somehow will remember that I'm still one of the best pitchers in the world."

Last year, Bauer had a 10-4 record with a 2.76 ERA in 19 games for the DeNA BayStars of Japan's Central League.