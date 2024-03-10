Novak Djokovic said he felt right at home at Indian Wells after being away from the tournament for five years and would relish capturing a record sixth crown in the California desert.

The world No. 1 from Serbia was pushed hard by Aleksandar Vukic in his first match since falling in the Australian Open semifinals six weeks ago but was able to find an extra gear in the third set to advance 6-2, 5-7, 6-3. "It's been five years and the great feeling is still there," Djokovic told reporters after the match, during which he received a warm welcome.

"Enjoyed myself very much. Beautiful stadium. Great atmosphere. Obviously I was a bit nervous at the beginning, whether I'm going to start off well. Haven't played a match in more than five weeks."