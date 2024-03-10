Max Verstappen won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix from pole position on Saturday as Red Bull continued their dominant start to the Formula One season with a second one-two in as many races.

Sergio Perez was runner-up under the Jeddah Corniche floodlights, with last year's winner finishing 13.643 seconds behind his triple world champion teammate, who now has a 15 point lead in the drivers' standings.

Charles Leclerc finished third for Ferrari, also setting the fastest lap on the way to his first podium of the season, but his teammate, rookie stand-in Oliver Bearman, stole the show — finishing seventh and voted Driver of the Day.