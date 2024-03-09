Saitama Wild Knights overpowered Brave Lupus Tokyo 36-24 in Saturday's top-of-the-table clash to remain the only unbeaten team in the Japan Rugby League One first division.

A 4-3 try-scoring advantage and four penalties from playmaker Rikiya Matsuda helped Saitama mentor Robbie Deans hand the first loss of the campaign to Brave Lupus coach Todd Blackadder, his fellow alumni of Super Rugby's Crusaders.

"We gave them a (head) start, but then we got on with the job," Deans said. "Both teams had their moments but you have to be happy with the outcome."