Japan's Miho Takagi captured her second world speedskating sprint championship Friday, producing the best overall results from two 500- and 1,000-meter races over two days.

On top after Thursday, when she was second in the 500 and won the 1,000, Takagi was fourth in Friday's 500 and second in the 1,000 at Max Aicher Arena in Inzell, Germany, and that was enough to add to her 2020 sprint title.

Takagi, the Beijing Olympics 1,000 gold medalist, totaled 147.545 points after her four race times were converted. The Netherlands' Femke Kok finished as the runner-up, 1.11 seconds back, followed by compatriot Jutta Leerdam in third.

"I came into the tournament trying to win. I'm really happy," the 29-year-old Takagi said. "I didn't totally dominate to win, but I can give myself good marks for getting my start right from the beginning of the tournament in the first 500."

Kok won both 500s in 37.07 and was third in both 1,000s. Takagi was 0.06 slower in her second 500 but was 0.19 faster in Friday's 1,000.

Leerdam, runner-up to Takagi in the 1,000 on Thursday, beat her on Friday.

"I managed to put things together over four races," said Takagi, whose outstanding season has seen her win the 1,500 and 1,000 at February's single-distance world championships while topping the World Cup standings over both distances.

The World Speed Skating Championships run through Sunday. In 2018, Takagi won the women's all-round championship, which comprises four races over different distances.