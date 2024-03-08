Japan's Ikuma Horishima became the first Japanese man to claim the freestyle skiing World Cup title in moguls by coming in second Friday in Kazakhstan.

The Beijing Winter Olympics bronze medalist finished behind Canada's Mikael Kingsbury in Almaty but pipped the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics gold medalist in this season's overall rankings 610 points to 600.

Horishima is currently second in the overall moguls standings, which include dual moguls results. There are two more dual mogul events left for the season.

Dual moguls will make its first appearance at the 2026 Winter Games in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

Kingsbury, who won Olympic moguls silver medals in 2014 and 2022, scored 84.89 points on Friday to Horishima's 83.48. Australia's Matt Graham was third.