Athletes from Russia and Belarus who are competing under a neutral banner at the Paralympics in Paris will not be permitted to take part in the opening or closing ceremonies, according to guidelines issued by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) on Wednesday.

The Russian and Belarusian NPCs were both suspended following the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 but their atheltes are permitted to compete as neutrals as long as they have not shown any support for the war.

The IPC, however, has stopped short of allowing the Neutral Paralympic Athletes (NPA) to participate in the two ceremonies.