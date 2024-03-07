If you want your child to be a superstar athlete like Shohei Ohtani, a good place to start is to take a look at what his parents did, consciously and unconsciously, to help an ordinary boy become baseball’s biggest attraction.

Ohtani’s father, Toru, connected with his son through a shared journal they passed back and forth, while his mother, Kayoko, proudly displayed his sporting memorabilia in the family home.

And the couple, who have two other children, had a parenting rule they swore by: no arguing in front of the kids.