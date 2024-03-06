Yokohama F. Marinos will take a 2-1 lead into the second leg of their Asian Champions League quarterfinal against Shandong Taishan after Chen Pu's late strike kept the Chinese hosts' hopes of a last-four place alive.

Anderson Lopes put Marinos in front after seven minutes and Yan Matheus doubled the visitors' advantage in the 69th minute as Harry Kewell's side looked set to take a comfortable cushion into the return next Wednesday.

But Shandong deservedly pulled one back when Chen slammed home his 91st-minute strike after Choi Kang-hee's side had seen Matheus Pato hit the post early in the second half.