Kylian Mbappe fired Paris Saint-Germain into the Champions League quarterfinals with a brace in a 2-1 win at Real Sociedad on Tuesday, with his team cruising through 4-1 on aggregate.

Coach Luis Enrique has slashed Mbappe's minutes in recent weeks after the player told the club he would leave at the end of the season, but the France captain proved he will be vital if PSG are to finally win the competition for the first time.

The electric Mbappe was impossible for Real Sociedad to shackle and his strikes after 15 and 56 minutes left the Ligue 1 leaders with a simple night in the north of Spain.