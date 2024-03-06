The president of Formula One's governing body, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, faced accusations on Tuesday that he had sought to prevent circuit approval for last year's showcase Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The BBC said the claim, made by a whistleblower, appeared in a report it had seen and which was submitted by the FIA's compliance officer to an ethics committee.

A spokesperson for the governing body said the circuit approval had followed FIA protocol, from a sporting and safety perspective, regarding inspection and certification.