Alexander Scholz's late penalty kick salvaged a point for Urawa Reds in a 1-1 draw at home Sunday to promoted Tokyo Verdy that left both teams winless two games into the J. League first-division season.

In their first home game, Reds were unable to turn first-half dominance of possession into scoring chances, with Verdy biding their time and content to hit on the counter at Saitama Stadium.

Shortly before the half, the visitors began looking dangerous, setting up several good opportunities, with Yudai Kimura eventually opening the scoring from a superb 42nd-minute effort.

After a string of successive corners, the ball found Kimura, who stood with the goal a few meters behind him. The striker turned as the ball dropped from over his right shoulder and volleyed it into the net.

Waves of late pressure from Reds, however, finally delivered some results.

Verdy keeper Matheus made a good save to prevent an equalizer, only for the referee to point to the spot seconds later after two players tussled for the ball, and both hit the turf in the penalty area.

Matheus guessed correctly and dove to his right, but Scholz threaded his shot perfectly between the keeper and the post in the 89th minute.

"They were quite tight, and we couldn't find solutions. The amount of chances we created was not enough and in the end, I don't think we deserved more than one point," Scholz said.