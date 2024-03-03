LeBron James on Saturday became the first NBA player to score 40,000 career points, hitting a scoop layup off the glass in the second quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers home game against the Denver Nuggets.

James, who entered the game needing nine points to reach the milestone, used a spin move to create separation from Denver's Michael Porter Jr. and put the ball in with his left hand as the all-time scoring leader continues to put his record further out of reach.

The sold-out crowd in downtown Los Angeles roared with approval when James made the highly-anticipated shot to reach 40,000 points and gave him a standing ovation when he went to the bench at the next break.