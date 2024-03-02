Mao Shimada captured gold for the second year in a row at the women's junior figure skating world championships on Friday, becoming Japan's first figure skater to win back-to-back titles in any junior division.

The 15-year-old scored a total of 218.36 points, rallying from second place after Wednesday's short program in Taipei with a 145.76 in Friday's free skate that included landing a quad toe loop.

South Korea's Shin Jia, who led after the short program, won the silver with a final score of 212.43, while Japan's Rena Uezono took bronze at 194.70.

Last year, Shimada's victory made her the youngest Japanese winner in the history of the junior world championships at 14 years and four months. Previous record-holder Mao Asada, the 2010 Olympic silver medalist after whom Shimada was named, was one month older at the time of her junior worlds win in 2005.