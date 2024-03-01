Anthony Kim is "on a mission" as he ends a 12-year absence this week at the LIV Golf Jeddah tournament in Saudi Arabia.

The league officially announced the three-time PGA Tour winner's return to professional golf for the first time since undergoing surgery in 2012 to repair his left Achilles tendon.

"After stepping away from the game years ago due to injury, I'm happy to officially announce my return to the world of professional golf," Kim said in a news release Wednesday. "It's been a long time coming, and I'm very grateful for all the highs, lows and lessons learned from the first part of my career. I want to compete with the best players in the world, and I'm on a mission to prove to myself that I can win again. The next step on that journey starts now, and I'm excited to give everything I've got this season on the LIV Golf League."