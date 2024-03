Caitlin Clark, the all-time NCAA women's college basketball scoring leader, announced on Thursday that she will enter the WNBA draft following this season.

The 22-year-old from Des Moines, Iowa, posted her decision on social media ahead of Iowa's regular-season finale at home against Ohio State on Saturday.

"While the season is far from over and we have a lot more goals to achieve, it will be my last one at Iowa. I am excited to be entering the 2024 WNBA Draft," Clark wrote.