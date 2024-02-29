Red Bull chief Christian Horner was cleared of wrongdoing on Wednesday following an investigation into complaints of inappropriate behavior made against him by a female team member.

A statement from Austrian energy drink brand Red Bull, the parent company of the world champion Formula One team, said the "grievance has been dismissed."

Horner, who has been team principal since 2005, denied the allegations and was subjected to a lengthy interview by an independent London lawyer, acting as an investigator, who submitted a report to Red Bull.