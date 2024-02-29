Yoshinobu Yamamoto struck out three over two scoreless innings in a dazzling spring training debut on Wednesday for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are banking on the 25-year-old star becoming an ace in MLB.

Yamamoto threw 19 pitches — 16 for strikes — and surrendered one hit as he displayed his formidable repertoire of pitches in the Dodgers' 6-4 loss to the World Series champion Texas Rangers in Surprise, Arizona.

Marcus Semien, part of the Rangers' championship lineup last season, led off and struck out swinging on a 96 mph (154.5 kph) fastball.