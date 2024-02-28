Japan punched its ticket to the Paris Olympics women's football competition with a hard-fought 2-1 win over North Korea in Wednesday's qualifying second leg in a chilly Tokyo.

The two sides drew 0-0 in Saturday's first leg on neutral ground in Saudi Arabia, setting up a winner-takes-all showdown for one of the two Asian berths at the Games.

Hana Takahashi put 2012 London Olympics silver medalist Japan in front midway through the first half at Tokyo's National Stadium, before Aoba Fujino doubled the team's lead in the second half.