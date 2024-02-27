Andy Murray has hinted that this could be his last season after he recorded his 500th hardcourt win with a 4-6 7-6(5) 6-3 victory over Canada's Denis Shapovalov in the first round of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Monday.

Murray joined Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Andre Agassi and Rafa Nadal as the only players to reach the 500th tour-level win milestone on the surface in the professional era.

"Obviously hardcourt has been a great surface for me over the years and 500 is a lot of matches so I'm very proud of that," Murray said.