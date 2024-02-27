The Japan Boxing Commission on Monday announced a decision to allow Mexico's Luis Nery to fight in Japan, paving the way for him to challenge undisputed super bantamweight world champion Naoya Inoue.

Arrangements are underway to have "Monster" Inoue and Nery fight at Tokyo Dome in May. Nery, currently ranked first in the super bantam division by the World Boxing Council, had been unable to step into the ring in Japan due to his past behavior.

In 2018, Nery was stripped of his WBC bantamweight belt after failing to make weight ahead of his matchup against Japan's Shinsuke Yamanaka.

The Mexican fighter was also found to have violated doping rules in 2017.