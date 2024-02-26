Wataru Endo savored his first title in England after helping Liverpool capture the League Cup with a 1-0 extra-time victory over Chelsea on Sunday.

The Japan captain was jubilant despite being left battered and bruised after a physical 120-minute contest at Wembley Stadium that saw Virgil van Dijk seal the result — and a record 10th League Cup for Liverpool — with his 118th-minute header.

The trophy follows a sometimes turbulent journey for Endo, who initially struggled following his transfer from Stuttgart last summer but made himself integral to manager Jurgen Klopp's team through his hard-nosed play in defensive midfield.