Figure skating world champion Kaori Sakamoto won the Challenge Cup in Tilburg, Netherlands, beating short program leader Yuna Aoki in a 1-2 finish for Japan on Sunday.

The Beijing Olympic bronze medalist totaled 212.43 to win the non-ISU Grand Prix series event for the second time in a row.

Aoki, who sprang a surprise by outscoring Sakamoto in the short program, finished with a total of 209.37. France's Lorine Schild was third.

Tatsuya Tsuboi and Kazuki Tomono were second and third, respectively, in the men's competition won by Mikhail Shaidorov of Kazakhstan.

The 23-year-old Sakamoto will compete for her third straight women's singles title at the March 18-24 world championships in Montreal.