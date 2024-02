France head coach Fabien Galthie said his side was not in the midst of a crisis after a dramatic 13-13 draw at home against Italy in the Six Nations on Sunday.

Galthie's side was hammered by Ireland in the tournament opener before edging Scotland earlier this month.

Les Bleus were then within inches of losing at home to Italy in the tournament for the first time as Paolo Garbisi's penalty hit the post in the 82nd minute.