Daniel Ricciardo will not be cutting any corners in saying his Red Bull-owned Formula One team's new name, even if Visa Cash App RB hardly rolls off the tongue.

The Italy-based team formerly known as AlphaTauri, and before that Scuderia Toro Rosso and Minardi, starts the season in Bahrain next week with new management, closer ties to reigning champion Red Bull and a fresh identity that is a mouthful.

"I know commentators are like 'That's too long' and whatever, but the truth is they are helping us go racing so I am very happy to call it the full name," the Australian said.