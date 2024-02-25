Max Verstappen looks set to cruise to a fourth consecutive drivers' title with Red Bull as the dominant team again this year when the curtain rises on Formula One's longest-ever season in Bahrain.

No matter the outcome of an independent investigation into allegations of controlling behavior by team boss Christian Horner, Red Bull has built a crushing level of momentum and a stunning car that oozed potential in preseason testing.

With stable regulations and no changes to the driver lineups, a year of deja vu appears likely as the F1 circus embarks on a daunting and unprecedented run of 24 race weekends stretching to early December.