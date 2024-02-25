Japanese boxer Junto Nakatani became a three-division world champion Saturday by claiming the WBC bantamweight crown with a sixth-round stoppage of Mexico's Alexandro Santiago.

The undefeated 26-year-old southpaw was one of three victorious Japanese fighters in a world title tripleheader at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan, with Takuma Inoue defending his WBA bantamweight belt and Kosei Tanaka crowned WBO superflyweight champion.

Nakatani previously held the WBO flyweight and superflyweight belts before making his bantamweight debut against Santiago.