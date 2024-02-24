Star Japanese pitcher Yu Darvish, battling back from an injury that cut short his 2023 MLB campaign, plans to be ready for San Diego's season-opening series in Seoul next month.

The 37-year-old right-hander, who helped Japan win the World Baseball Classic last year and in 2009, threw 32 pitches in a simulated inning on Friday and wants to take the mound when the Padres play the Los Angeles Dodgers in South Korea on March 20 and 21.

"Right now, the goal is to be ready by Korea," Darvish said through a translator. "I'm aiming so that I'm ready by the time we get there."