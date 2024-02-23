Sanfrecce Hiroshima opened the J. League top-flight season with a 2-0 win over fellow title aspirant Urawa Reds on Friday thanks to a brace from new signing Yuki Ohashi.

The former Shonan Bellmare forward struck in the 45th and 55th minutes to help last season's third-place team make a winning start at its new home, Edion Peace Wing Hiroshima.

Playing in front of a boisterous opening-day crowd at the 28,520-seat venue, Michael Skibbe's men took control after weathering an aggressive start from an Urawa side beginning life under Norwegian manager Per-Mathias Hogmo.