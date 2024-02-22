Keijiro Kiriyama bounds toward the goal, picking up speed along the ice.

The keeper starts forward hoping to close off Kiriyama’s angle toward the net.

Kiriyama fakes left then stickhandles to the right. The move works, stretching the keeper out and giving Kiriyama enough room to score from a tight angle. Then, Kiriyama crash lands heroically behind the goal after being tripped by the keeper in a finish that might remind some hockey fans of Bobby Orr’s iconic 1970 Stanley Cup winner. Kiriyama pays little mind, jumping back up with one arm raised as teammates rush in to celebrate.

But while both goals proved to be championship winners — Kiriyama’s squad, Oginoko, would hold on for a 1-0 win — the similarities with the Boston Bruins legend end there, not least because Kiriyama’s goal didn’t win a Stanley Cup.

In fact, he wasn’t even playing hockey, at least not in the traditional sense.

East Hokkaido is typically something of a frozen tundra from late November until March. But instead of retreating under their warm kotatsu, many northerners revel in sub-zero temperatures, eager to enjoy their favorite pastimes: speed skating, ice fishing, and skiing.

But for Kiriyama and his teammates, winter means it’s time for another pursuit: rubber boots ice hockey.

A player for Toshi's takes a shot on the Oginoko keeper during the All-Japan Rubber Boots Ice Hockey Finals in the town of Kushiro, Hokkaido, on Feb. 4. Rubber boots ice hockey is a game of risk: The more you run, the more difficult it is to stop. | Justin Randall

The sport was created in the town of Kushiro in 1978 by Katsuji Morishima, a former Olympic ice hockey goalkeeper who desired a more active citizenry. With the new sport, Morishima married two things every East Hokkaido resident has — a pair of rubber rain boots and a love of ice hockey.

Oginoko’s victory in the co-ed division concluded the first day of the 20th annual All-Japan Rubber Boots Ice Hockey Finals, which took place on Feb. 3 and 4. Held annually in the town of Kushiro on two outdoor rinks, this year’s tournament hosted 12 men’s teams, six women’s squads and 12 co-ed teams.

Rubber boots ice hockey is a game of risk: The more you run, the more difficult it is to stop.

Each game lasts 20 minutes and teams have eight players that fight over a small pink rubber ball. Absent any checking, rubber boots ice hockey is a game of deft touches and runs.

Slips and falls elicit a mixture of gasps and chirps from spectators. But for the residents of East Hokkaido, who learn how to skate — and brace for falls — from an early age, this is all part of the game.

At full speed, players usually stickhandle with one arm and balance themselves with the other. Attackers typically slide between strides to maintain control, while defenders often fall to their knees to help their goalie protect the net.

Kazuhiro Kudo, 40, knows what it takes to both attack and defend. Originally a forward, Kudo now tends the goal for his team, J.P. Montblanc, which traveled from the city of Akita to play in the tournament. Kudo is part of a growing league in Akita with some 18 teams and nearly 200 players.

Junya Sato, 41, a longtime veteran of the Akita rubber boots scene, began playing some 13 years ago.

“Most people on our team started around five years ago and many players joined through their workplaces. We are hoping to increase participation through events where newcomers try out the sport,” Sato said. Sato helps run a social media account focused on growing participation in the prefecture, and notes that the sport sees a wide range of new participants.

A Kouchan All Stars player gets airborne as he attacks the Hair House Kitami net during a game on Feb. 4. Absent any checking, rubber boots ice hockey is a game of deft touches and runs. | Justin Randall

J.P Montblanc’s fellow Akita team, the Zeikers, made a splash at this year’s tournament with a run to the men’s final. Without conceding a goal, the Zeikers challenged Kouchan All-Stars, based out of the town of Kushiro.

“At the first national tournament I traveled to the town of Kushiro I was unable to participate as a reserve player,” Zeikers goalie Kazuyiki Sagawa said. “However, our team did make it to the final and placed second. I promised myself that I would one day make it to the final with my teammates. It’s been 20 years since that promise.”

All that hard work led to this year, he said, adding that the 2024 tournament will go down as his favorite rubber boots ice hockey memory.

In his closing address, tournament organizer Atsuhiro Nishikawa expressed hopes for an expanded format next year after the pandemic slowed the event’s growth. “There are teams in Kanto and Aomori but none yet abroad,” he said. “We want to export rubber boots hockey to the world.”

Indeed, without a need for skating skills or the pricey equipment required to play the traditional game, rubber boots ice hockey is far more accessible than the sport it’s based off of.

“Anyone can play, that's what makes it great,” said Nobuko Kawauchi after her team, the Mammoths, came up just short in the third-place game in the women’s division. “I love this sport because I get to enjoy it with my friends.”