Japan's Ryo Hisatsune, Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen and Chile's Joaquin Niemann have accepted special invitations to compete in the 2024 Masters, the chairman of the golf major said Wednesday.

Hisatsune, who last year became the first Japanese to be named the European tour's Rookie of the Year, will make his debut at Augusta National this April.

"It's the tournament I've wanted to play in the most," the 21-year-old said at the venue of the U.S.-based PGA Tour's Mexico Open beginning Thursday. "It's a great honor. I can't contain my excitement."

Hisatsune's performances in the 2023 European season earned him membership on the PGA Tour as well.

"The Masters Tournament has a long-standing tradition of inviting leading international players who are not otherwise qualified," said Fred Ridley, chairman of the Masters and Augusta National Golf Club.

"Today's announcement represents the tournament's continued commitment towards developing interest in the game of golf across the world. We look forward to welcoming each player to Augusta National this spring."