U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff said on Monday tennis can follow basketball's example and have men facing women in specialized contests such as having Serena Williams and Australian Nick Kyrgios in a serve targets event.

Gauff was speaking after Stephen Curry sank his last four shots from the right corner to defeat Sabrina Ionescu 29-26 in a 3-point NBA-Women's NBA Challenge on Saturday at NBA All-Star weekend.

The first-ever shootout of the sexes was a groundbreaking showdown between elite guards — Golden State's Curry, the NBA's all-time 3-point basket leader, and WNBA single-season 3-point record holder Ionescu of the New York Liberty.