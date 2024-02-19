Miho Takagi claimed her second gold medal of the World Single Distance Speedskating Championships by winning the women's 1,500 meters on Sunday.

The Beijing Olympic 1,500 silver medalist crossed the line in 1 minute, 52.29 seconds to finish 0.43 ahead of China's Han Mei. Joy Beune of the Netherlands finished 0.62 slower than Takagi for bronze.

She collected her maiden individual world single distance title the previous day at Calgary Olympic Oval when she won the women's 1,000, adding to her gold at the Beijing Games over the distance.

Takagi, who holds the 1,500 world record, appeared pleased to capture another title that had eluded her at one of the biggest meets on the speedskating calendar.

"Maybe it's good to reflect on what I've managed to achieved," she said.

Having embarked on a solo training program separate from the Japanese team last season, the 29-year-old continues to make strong progress toward the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy's Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

"I feel a big sense of accomplishment. I want to get even stronger," she said.