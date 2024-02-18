NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said Saturday he is not worried about a league scoring surge this season, crediting a growing global talent pool for the superior point production.

Speaking Saturday to reporters on the eve of the NBA All-Star Game, Silver said scoring was only about one point per game higher than last season.

There have been a total of 15 games in which an individual scored 50 points so far this season and six performances of 60 or more, with reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid scoring 70 and Dallas guard Luka Doncic striking for 73.