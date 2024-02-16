Jurgen Klinsmann was fired as manager of the South Korean men's national soccer team Friday in the wake of a disappointing exit from the Asian Cup in Qatar.

The Korea Football Association announced the sacking of the 59-year-old German barely a year into a tenure racked by criticism of his leadership.

South Korea arrived as one of the favorites for the Asian Cup but lost 2-0 in the semifinals to underdog Jordan without managing a shot on goal.

Reports have since emerged of a brawl between the team's captain, Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min, and rising Paris Saint-Germain talent Lee Kang-in on the eve of the match.

In a prepared statement, KFA President Chung Mong Gyu said Klinsmann "did not live up to our expectations of national team head coach, nor did he demonstrate leadership."

Klinsmann, who previously managed Germany and the United States, steered South Korea to eight wins, six draws and three losses.