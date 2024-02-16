France captain Kylian Mbappe has told officials at Paris Saint-Germain that he intends to leave when his contract expires at the end of the season, a source close to the club said Thursday.

The 25-year-old, who arrived in Paris from Monaco in 2017, signed a two-year extension in 2021 but declined last summer to activate a clause that would allow him to remain with PSG for another year.

Mbappe has been widely tipped to move to Real Madrid and, according to a source close to the matter, has already entered negotiations with the Spanish club.