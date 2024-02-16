An argument among several people sparked the shooting that killed one woman and wounded 22 people in Kansas City Missouri after a celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory, police said on Thursday, ruling out any apparent link to extremism.

Three people, including two minors, were detained as "subjects" in the investigation, Stacey Graves, the Kansas City Police chief, said at a news conference the day after gunfire erupted in the vicinity of the city's historic downtown rail station.

The third detainee, also a juvenile who was determined not to be involved, was later released, according to police spokesperson Alayna Gonzalez.