One person was killed and at least 21 others were injured when gunshots were fired at the conclusion of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade on Wednesday.

Stacey Graves, the Kansas City (Missouri) Police Department chief, said during a news conference that 22 people suffered gunshot wounds. Seven were reported to have life-threatening injuries.

Graves said an investigation into the motive of the shooting was underway. She said three people have been detained.