Former Springboks captain Victor Matfield will reunite with Eddie Jones in a coaching role for the Japanese national rugby team, South African media reported Sunday.

In an interview with Afrikaans-language newspaper Rapport, the 46-year-old Matfield said he will be a consultant to the Brave Blossoms as they prepare for their upcoming slate of test matches.

Matfield was a star second-rower for the 2007 Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks team that employed Jones as an adviser to coach Jake White.