Pop superstar Taylor Swift chugged a drink, bit her nails, buried her face in her hands and hugged her friends throughout a nerve-shredding Super Bowl LVIII.

At the end, it was hugs and kisses for her and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, on a field covered with glitter and ticker tape as the world digested an epic Super Bowl.

Swift was central to the Super Bowl story all week but was just another exhausted, ecstatic fan like so many around her after the Chiefs' 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in overtime.